Tuesday, December 6, 2016, 06:52 by

Reuters

Air Berlin sells unit to Etihad, bringing cash for restructuring

German carrier Air Berlin. Photo: Axel Schmidt/Reuters

Air Berlin will sell its Austria-based Niki unit to major shareholder Etihad, bringing €300 million in cash for the troubled German airline as it carries out a wide-ranging restructuring.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad may not control a European Union carrier under foreign ownership restrictions but will instead place Niki in a new leisure airline together with tour operator TUI.

