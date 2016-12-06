Air Berlin sells unit to Etihad, bringing cash for restructuring
Air Berlin will sell its Austria-based Niki unit to major shareholder Etihad, bringing €300 million in cash for the troubled German airline as it carries out a wide-ranging restructuring.
Abu Dhabi-based Etihad may not control a European Union carrier under foreign ownership restrictions but will instead place Niki in a new leisure airline together with tour operator TUI.
