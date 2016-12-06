V-18 cultural programme for 2017 launched

The Valletta 2018 Foundation has launched its 2017 cultural programme, a publication which includes details on projects and cultural events taking place next year.

The projects are made up of a number of workshops, performances and exhibitions.

“There are over 50 projects taking place next year which we invite the public to take part in for a shared cultural experience,” Valletta 2018 chairman Jason Micallef said.

Executive Director Karsten Xuereb said Valletta 2018 is driving cultural, social and economic change in the city and around different villages, towns and cities spread across the island.

Valletta 2018 Programming Coordinator Margerita Pulé said: “In 2017, and even more so in 2018, we want this to be an opportunity for people from different backgrounds and communities to come together to create meaningful experiences and long-lasting connections.”

This year, over 150,000 people took part in activities and projects related to Valletta 2018, such as the Valletta Green Festival, the Valletta Pageant and the Seas and Notte Bianca.

The programme is being executed and constantly developed in the run up to 2018 when Valletta becomes the European Capital of Culture.

An online version of the 2017 cultural programme can be found here.