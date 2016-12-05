Watch: Life in prison for toddler's 'hot car' murder
A Georgia man was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars for intentionally leaving his toddler son to die inside a sweltering SUV on a hot summer day.
Justin Ross Harris, 35, will serve life in prison plus 32 years, a judge ruled. He had been convicted by a jury last month on all eight counts against him in the June 2014 death of his 22-month-old son, Cooper.
A jury had found him guilty of the 2014 murder outside his suburban Atlanta workplace.
Harris, who faced life in prison, was accused of killing in order to pursue a new life without his wife and child.
