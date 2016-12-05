Trump nominates Ben Carson to head Housing Department
US President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Dr Ben Carson to serve as secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
"I am honored to accept the opportunity to serve our country in the Trump administration," Carson said in a statement.
Carson was a rival of Trump during the Republican primaries but then backed him in the battle against Hillary Clinton.
