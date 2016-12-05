Advert
Monday, December 5, 2016, 12:46

Trump nominates Ben Carson to head Housing Department

US President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Dr Ben Carson to serve as secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

"I am honored to accept the opportunity to serve our country in the Trump administration," Carson said in a statement.

Carson was a rival of Trump during the Republican primaries but then backed him in the battle against Hillary Clinton. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Muscat speaks to Renzi after...

  2. Italy PM Renzi facing big referendum...

  3. Austrian far-right presidential hopeful...

  4. Thousands pay respects to Brazilian...

  5. Many dead as fire breaks out at...

  6. Stowaway migrants found crushed under...

  7. Britain may continue with some EU...

  8. US will meet emissions targets...

  9. Cuba's Raul Castro vows to defend...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 05-12-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed