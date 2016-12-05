Russian warplane crashes in Mediterranean, pilot safe
A Russian Su-33 warplane crashed while landing on the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean, Russian news agencies reported this morning citing a statement from the Russian defence ministry.
The pilot ejected from the plane and is safe, the defence ministry was quoted as saying.
The aircraft carrier is in the Eastern Mediterranean, where it has conducted bombing missions against targets in Syria.
