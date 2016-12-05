Watch: Muscat speaks to Renzi after Italian PM announces his resignation

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Updated Monday 11.15am

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat this morning expressed his disappointment over the decision by Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi to resign.

Mr Renzi announced his decision to step down last night after losing a referendum on electoral law reform.

His departure will be a blow for Malta, with Mr Renzi and Prime Minister Joseph Muscat having formed a close personal friendship, cooperating closely in areas such as migration.

Mr Renzi visited Malta for EU meetings and was also present for the inauguration of the interconnector cable. He also addressed a Labour Party event in Paola during the last local councils electoral campaign.

Dr Muscat said this morning that Mr Renzi's departure was a “major disappointment” shortly after speaking to him on the phone.

He said even if Mr Renzi had not pegged his future on the referendum outcome, it would have been politically untenable for him to stay on given the margin of defeat on such an important matter.

However, Dr Muscat expressed confidence that Malta would still have excellent relations with Italy irrespective of whoever succeeds Mr Renzi.

“The next Italian prime minster would be the fourth since I took office and each time we built good relations based on our shared cultural and historical links,” Dr Muscat said.

Asked about the possible impact this could have on the number of immigrants coming to Malta, Dr Muscat said Malta and Italy had cooperated, using Frontex’s rules of engagement.

“I do not expect those rules to change because a different government takes over,” he said.

There have been reports that Malta and Italy had forged a secret deal by which Italy would take in all rescued immigrants in the Mediterranean. Dr Muscat again rejected the existence of any such deal.

Mr Renzi's decision to quit after just two and a half years in office deals a blow to the European Union, already reeling from multiple crises and struggling to overcome anti-establishment forces that have battered the Western world this year.

The euro fell to two-year lows against the dollar on news of his planned departure, with markets worried that instability in the euro zone's third largest economy could reignite a dormant financial crisis and deal a hammer blow to Italy's fragile banking sector.

Renzi's resignation could open the door to early elections next year and to the possibility of an anti-euro party, the opposition 5-Star Movement, gaining power in the heart of the single currency. 5-Star campaigned hard for a 'No' vote.

"I take full responsibility for the defeat," Renzi said in a televised address to the nation, saying he would hand in his formal resignation to President Sergio Mattarella today (Monday).

Mattarella will have to embark on a round of consultations with party leaders before naming a new prime minister - Italy's fifth in as many years - who will be tasked with drawing up a new electoral law.

Early projections said Renzi managed to win little more than 40 percent of the vote on Sunday following months of bitter campaigning that pitted him against all major opposition parties, including the anti-system 5-Star Movement.

Italy's parties will now have to work together on the new electoral law, with the 5-Star urging a swift deal to open the way for elections in early 2017, a year ahead of schedule.

Opinion polls show Renzi's Democratic Party (PD) is neck-and-neck with the 5-Star, which has called for a referendum on Italy's membership of the euro currency.

'Demolition man'

Renzi, 41, took office in 2014 promising to shake up hidebound Italy and presenting himself as an anti-establishment "demolition man" determined to crash through a smothering bureaucracy and redraw the nation's creaking institutions.

Sunday's referendum, designed to hasten the legislative process by reducing the powers of the upper house Senate and regional authorities, was to have been his crowning achievement.

However, his reforms so far have made little impact, and the 5-Star Movement has claimed the anti-establishment banner, tapping into a populist mood that saw Britons vote to leave the European Union and Americans elect Donald Trump president.

In one relief for mainstream Europe, Austrian voters roundly rejected on Sunday a candidate vying to become the first freely elected far-right head of state in Europe since World War Two, choosing instead a Greens leader as president.

The biggest immediate loser from the 'No' triumph in Italy could be Italy's third-largest bank, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which is bowed by bad loans and is looking to raise 5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) this month to stave off collapse.

Investors are likely to shun the operation if political chaos prevails, meaning a state intervention will be needed to save it. Several other lenders also need a cash injection to stay afloat, raising fears of a domino effect.

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan, seen as a possible candidate to replace Renzi, sought to calm nervous markets on Friday, saying there was "no risk of a financial earthquake" if 'No' wins, though there may be "48 hours of turbulence".

A Nov. 25 Reuters poll suggested investors would expect to demand an extra 25 basis points in yield to hold Italian debt over its German equivalent if the reform is rejected, with the euro dipping 1.25 percent.

The risk to stability, meanwhile, is enough to have the European Central Bank preparing to step in if needed.