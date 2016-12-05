Italy's PM Matteo Renzi to resign after losing reforms vote
Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi has says he is resigning after a stinging defeat on a constitutional reforms referendum on which he staked his premiership.
"Good luck to us all," Mr Renzi told reporters after saying he would tell a Cabinet meeting on Monday of his decision, then tender his resignation to the Italian president, after more than two years in office.
Mr Renzi conceded defeat after exit polls showed his proposal losing by a margin of about 60 to 40 per cent in Sunday's ballot.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.