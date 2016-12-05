Advert
Monday, December 5, 2016, 00:34

Italy's PM Matteo Renzi to resign after losing reforms vote

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi speaks during a media conference after a referendum on constitutional reform at Chigi palace in Rome. Photo: Tony Gentile, Reuters

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi speaks during a media conference after a referendum on constitutional reform at Chigi palace in Rome. Photo: Tony Gentile, Reuters

Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi has says he is resigning after a stinging defeat on a constitutional reforms referendum on which he staked his premiership.

"Good luck to us all," Mr Renzi told reporters after saying he would tell a Cabinet meeting on Monday of his decision, then tender his resignation to the Italian president, after more than two years in office.

Mr Renzi conceded defeat after exit polls showed his proposal losing by a margin of about 60 to 40 per cent in Sunday's ballot.

Read the full report here

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Italy PM Renzi facing big referendum...

  2. Air crash survivor 'will play again'

  3. Austrian far-right presidential hopeful...

  4. Police plane goes missing off Singapore

  5. Thousands pay respects to Brazilian...

  6. Many dead as fire breaks out at...

  7. Stowaway migrants found crushed under...

  8. China labels Trump call "petty action"...

  9. Britain may continue with some EU...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 05-12-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed