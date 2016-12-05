Italy's PM Matteo Renzi to resign after losing reforms vote

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi speaks during a media conference after a referendum on constitutional reform at Chigi palace in Rome. Photo: Tony Gentile, Reuters

Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi has says he is resigning after a stinging defeat on a constitutional reforms referendum on which he staked his premiership.

"Good luck to us all," Mr Renzi told reporters after saying he would tell a Cabinet meeting on Monday of his decision, then tender his resignation to the Italian president, after more than two years in office.

Mr Renzi conceded defeat after exit polls showed his proposal losing by a margin of about 60 to 40 per cent in Sunday's ballot.

Read the full report here