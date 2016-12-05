Aleppo schoolchildren to Skype call MEPs tomorrow

The ACN's Drawings for Peace initiative gathered more than 1 million drawings from children all over Syria.

Syrian schoolchildren will tomorrow – the feast day of St Nicholas – call on European politicians and appeal for peace.

On that day, Aid to the Church in Need will organise a Skype conference call between politicians at the European Parliament and schoolchildren in Aleppo.

Christian and Muslim students will tell their stories and answer questions about daily life in a country torn by war for the past five years. Their appeal for peace seeks to draw attention to the fact that, unlike in Iraq, despite the divisions of war in Syria, Christians and Muslims are still united.

This conference is a follow-up to ACN’s peace initiative Drawings for Peace for Syria, which gathered over one million drawings and letters from children of all religions between the ages of three and 16 from over 2,000 schools in Syria.

These letters and drawings were presented to political decision makers at the EU and UN institutions in Brussels and Geneva.