Brazilian team Chapecoense awarded cup at rival's request
Team killed in air crash handed Copa Sudamericana
The Brazilian football team which lost most of its players in an air crash last week has been awarded the South American championship, governing body CONMEBOL announced today.
Only six people survived the crash outside Medellin, Colombia en route to the Copa Sudamericana final, which would have been the biggest game in the Chapecoense's history.
The club was awarded the title at the request of fellow finalists Atlético Nacional de Medellin, the governing body explained in its statement. The request came on the day following the crash, CONMEBOL said.
CONMEBOL otorga el título de Campeón de la #CopaSudamericana 2016 a Chapecoense: https://t.co/UTgU9ksznz pic.twitter.com/reUCoRUXQu
— CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) December 5, 2016
Atlético Nacional has been awarded a special Fair Play award and $1 million reward for its noble gesture, with CONMEBOL saying there was "no better demonstration of peace, compassion and fair play" than the respect shown by Atlético Nacional to their rivals.
