Advert
Monday, December 5, 2016, 19:23

Brazilian team Chapecoense awarded cup at rival's request

Team killed in air crash handed Copa Sudamericana

The Brazilian football team which lost most of its players in an air crash last week has been awarded the South American championship, governing body CONMEBOL announced today. 

Only six people survived the crash outside Medellin, Colombia en route to the Copa Sudamericana final, which would have been the biggest game in the Chapecoense's history.

The club was awarded the title at the request of fellow finalists Atlético Nacional de Medellin, the governing body explained in its statement.  The request came on the day following the crash, CONMEBOL said. 

Atlético Nacional has been awarded a special Fair Play award and $1 million reward for its noble gesture, with CONMEBOL saying there was "no better demonstration of peace, compassion and fair play" than the respect shown by Atlético Nacional to their rivals. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Spartans inflict more misery on 10-man...

  2. Mercedes to sign Rosberg replacement...

  3. Floriana see off 10-man Balzan

  4. Juventus dominate Atalanta to return to...

  5. Hibs beat Mosta to go top

  6. Everton hold United thanks to late...

  7. Football is stunned by Chapecoense tragedy

  8. Brazilian team Chapecoense awarded cup...

  9. Kevin Strootman on target as Roma beat...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 05-12-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed