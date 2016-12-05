Local results

BOV Division Two: Birżebbuġa St Peter’s vs Żabbar St Patrick 0-1; Mġarr United vs Swieqi United 1-4; Marsaxlokk vs San Ġwann 1-1; Qrendi vs Mellieħa 4-1; Attard vs St George’s 3-0; Siġġiewi vs Għaxaq 3-2.

GFA Division One: Kerċem vs Oratory Youths 3-0; Xewkija vs Għajnsielem 2-0.

Youth FA U-17: Sliema Wanderers vs Floriana 0-2; Ħamrun vs Mellieħa 5-0; San Ġwann vs Kirkop 1-0; Naxxar vs Luqa 0-9; Qormi vs Msida 3-1.

Youth FA U-15: Luqa vs Żabbar 1-1; Żejtun vs Mqabba 0-2; Fgura vs Sirens 1-1; Żurrieq vs Xgħajra 0-2.

Girls U-17: Gozo FC vs Ħamrun Spartans 15-1; Fgura United vs Żebbuġ 1-2; Tarxien Rainbows vs Birkirkara 5-1; Mosta vs Mġarr United 3-0.

GIDA League: MUSC vs Club33 0-2; Birnapa vs Memories 3-5; FC Scandinavia vs La Famiglia 9-2.

IASC Division One league: Floriana Ajax vs Żejtun Red Stars 3-0; Msida Red Stars vs Marsa Trinity 1-2; Mosta Gunners vs Gżira United 5-1.

Basketball

Louis Borg Cup (men, first legs): Starlites vs Cynergi Depiro 50-119; Athleta vs Hibernians 81-77; Floriana vs BUPA Luxol 74-69.

Louis Borg Cup (women, first leg): Athleta vs Hibernians 57-59.

Hockey

HAM National League: Poiatti Qormi vs Floriana Young Stars 1-1; White Hart vs Lightshop Hotsticks 1-7.

Shooting

Trap Trophy: 1. Brian Galea 115/125 – 14/15 – 12/15; 2. George Mifsud 115/125 – 14/15 – 11/15; 3. Paul Formosa 107/125 – 12/15 – 15/15; 4. Alvin Vella 109/125 – 13/15 – 10/15; 5. Stephen Vella 108/125 – 11/15; 6. Nazzareno Attard 110/125 – 9/15.