Driver with licence suspended 46 times... arrested for speeding
A New York man whose driving licence has been suspended nearly four dozen times was arrested for speeding.
Darwin Barnes was pulled over by New York State Police on Interstate 81 south of Syracuse after officers say he was seen doing 95mph in a 65mph zone.
State police said the officer who stopped Barnes found the 51-year-old did not have a valid licence, and a check of his driving record showed his licence had been suspended 46 times. He was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.