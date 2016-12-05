Driver with licence suspended 46 times... arrested for speeding

A New York man whose driving licence has been suspended nearly four dozen times was arrested for speeding.

Darwin Barnes was pulled over by New York State Police on Interstate 81 south of Syracuse after officers say he was seen doing 95mph in a 65mph zone.

State police said the officer who stopped Barnes found the 51-year-old did not have a valid licence, and a check of his driving record showed his licence had been suspended 46 times. He was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.