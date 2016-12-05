Woman caught with 200 sachets of suspected cocaine and heroin

A 22-year-old Cospicua woman was caught with around 200 sachets of suspected cocaine and heroin early this morning, police said.

The woman was stopped on Triq is-Serkin in Marsa following a joint operation between the police's Drug Squad and Rapid Intervention Unit. A police search also revealed a "substantial" amount of cash and materials related to drug trafficking.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned in the coming days. Police say they are investigating further.