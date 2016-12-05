Advert
Monday, December 5, 2016, 20:56

Vitals has received €11m for hospital costs - Health Minister

€278m annual budget for St Luke's, Karen Grech and Gozo hospital

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

The government has handed €11 million to Vitals Global Healthcare as recurrent costs of St Luke’s, Karen Grech and the Gozo hospitals.

Speaking in Parliament, Health Minister Chris Fearne told Chris Said (PN) contracts between the government and VGH became effective on May 19, 2016, and are subject to a gradual transition period.

Answering a number of other questions by Dr Said, the minister said the 2017 budget for the three hospitals would amount to €278,486,000. This figure did not include expenditure on medicines and consumables.

Dr Fearne further announced that the total number of employees in the health sector amounted to 7,378, of whom 5,751 were professionals.

The minister also said that at the end of October there were 14,000 patients waiting to undergo some sort of operation at Mater Dei Hospital, with 9,000 of them waiting for less than a year.

By way of comparison, he said, in October 2012 there were 23,000 people waiting to undergo an operation. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Check your Hotmail, Rizzo tells Bartolo

  2. Watch: PN says minister was 'caught in a...

  3. White-collar thief who lived 'the good...

  4. Tigers and lions stuck in Montekristo limbo

  5. Mobile phone driving offences shoot up

  6. Reckless driver led police on early...

  7. Boy, 7, seriously injured in car crash

  8. Thief spoils plans for a charity gift

  9. Car catches fire in Kirkop tunnel

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 05-12-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed