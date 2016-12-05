Special Olympics athletes design OPM's Christmas cards
The prime minister and Mrs Michelle Muscat this morning greeted children from Malta's Special Olympics team after their artwork was selected for this year's Christmas cards by the Office of the Prime Minister.
Six designs were selected from 22 submissions.
An exhibition of the designs is being held at the Creativity Centre in St James Cavalier, Valletta.
