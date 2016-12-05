Shop owner who criticised PN's Busuttil swarmed by inspectors, minister claims

Chris Cardona.

A Swieqi shop owner who had told Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil to "stop being so negative" had subsequently had a wave of inspectors visit his establishment, Economy Minister Chris Cardona claimed this evening.

Winding up parliamentary debate of the second reading of the Coordination of Government Inspections Bill, Dr Cardona said the bill would ensure such instances did not occur.

According to the minister's version of events, Dr Busuttil has visited the shop owner to tell him more about the PN’s plan for the retail sector, only to be told that he should not be so downbeat about the country's economic fortunes.

Dr Cardona said that the following day, a wave of inspectors had descended upon the establishment. He compared the inspections to fascism.

The minister said that these inspectors were acting out of their remit and that an investigation was underway to see who the inspectors were and what their involvement in the PN amounted to.