Mobile phone driving offences shoot up

Despite a steady decline in the number of traffic fines issued by the police, cases of mobile phone usage while driving have increased alarmingly, with the number of fines nearly doubling between 2013 and last year.

Official data tabled in Parliament shows that the number of motorists using their phone behind the wheel last year totalled 8,282. The figure marks an 81 per cent increase over 2013 when the number of fines issued for such an offence amounted to 4,578.

The increase was no fluke as it followed the trend set in 2014, when 6,414 cases were flagged by the police, which in turn was a 40 per cent increase on the year before.

Though last March fines for such an offence were increased to €100 in a bid to crack down on such abuse, no data is yet available for this year.

In contrast there were just 17 cases of drivers refusing to take a breathalyser test and 54 drivers who were found to be under the influence. Compared to 2014, this marked a significant decline on both counts.

Looking at the bigger picture the spike in the number of motorists using their mobile phone bucks the overall trend, as the overall number of traffic violations caught by the police last year has actually gone down by 18 per cent when compared to 2013.

In 2015 the police issued 67,211 traffic tickets, which was 4,816 fewer than in 2014, and 14,605 less than the previous year when the total stood at 81,816.

A further analysis of the data according to the type of offence committed reveals that last year almost one in four tickets issued by the police was related to a parking violation. In 2014, this kind of offence accounted for a third of all traffic tickets issued by the police.

Last year, 15,116 fines were issued for parking-related offences including vehicles left in prohibited areas, on pavements, bus stops, pedestrian crossings as well as traffic junctions. Seatbelt-related offences totalled 5,016 while the number of fines issued for vehicles circulating with no registration plates amounted to 604.

Other notable statistics include 6,624 cases of motorists who were found not to be in control of their vehicle, 1,753 traffic light offences, and 954 drivers who tried to dodge traffic by using the bus lane.

From a disciplinary perspective, the data reveals that there were 103 cases where drivers disobeyed police orders, 52 involving threats to officers and 83 motorists who gave false particulars or refused to give their particulars.

The data also reveals some rather unusual offences such as a case of a motorist driving with a broken windscreen, six fines for leaving the vehicle open and unattended, while a vehicle owner was fined for not having any mud flaps. Moreover, 375 fines were issued for vehicles which were either dirty or in not good working order.

Traffic tickets issued by the police between 2013 and 2015

Offence 2013 2014 2015 Parking 21,327 19,172 15,116 Mobile phone 4,578 6,414 8,282 Not in control 2,031 4,604 6,624 Seatbelt 6,406 6,767 5,016 Traffic lights 2,429 1,462 1,753 Bus lane 1,458 296 954 Driving under the influence 77 140 54 Refusing breathalyser 11 23 17 Total 81,816 72,027 67,211

Source: PQs 17,136, 28,621