Monday, December 5, 2016, 12:30

Meet a real life hero

Noel Cacciatolo lost his leg some years ago and has been confined to a wheelchair ever since. Yet, this March he will attempt a half marathon in aid of Inspire.

Last Saturday Noel took part in the Happy Day walk in aid of Inspire.

“Completing a 5km route was just the start,” he said. “My next challenge is to complete the Malta Half Marathon in March 2017. It will take months of training, but I’m determined to do it and to raise funds for Inspire, because they have truly been there for me all the way. I train at the Inspire Fitness Centre and I couldn’t be more grateful for the facilities, the staff and the knowledge that the foundation offers.”

The Inspire Foundation sponsors Noel’s Fitness Centre membership as it does with many other people with various disabilities.

People can support Noel by joining Team Noel when applying to walk or run the Malta Half Marathon. Whilst doing so they can donate in aid of the cause. Applications can be made  via www.maltamarathon.com.  

