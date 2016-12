A Somali man is being treated in hospital for injuries suffered in a brawl late yesterday.

The police said the incident developed during an argument in Żebbuġ, Gozo, at about 10.15pm.

It involved the Somali man, aged 30 and a Turkish man, aged 35, both residents in the village.

The Somali man appeared to have been struck with a glass.

The Turkish man also suffered slight injuries.

A magisterial inquiry is under way.