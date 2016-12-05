Advert
Monday, December 5, 2016, 14:15

Man agrees to assist police investigators after conviction

A young man who pleaded guilty to having been involved in an aggravated theft from a private residence, as well as with having voluntarily caused damage to third party property has been sentenced to 15 months imprisonment, suspended for three years. 

The man, whose personal details cannot be revealed by court order, committed the crime earlier this year upon the instructions of a third party.

Taking note of the man's guilty plea, Magistrate Consuelo Scerri Herrera said the accused was formally binding himself to help the police investigators discover the alleged mastermind behind the crime.

The magistrate directly addressed the accused to make sure that he fully understood the implications of this commitment, with the man replying in the affirmative. 

The court, observing that investigations were still ongoing and also ordered a ban on the publication of the details surrounding the theft. 

Inspector Elton Taliana prosecuted.

Lawyer Alessandro Lia was defence counsel.

