Malta Stock Exchange pens collective agreement with GWU

The Malta Stock Exchange has signed a collective agreement with the General Workers' Union which will run until 2019, the union announced today.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the MSE by its chairman Joseph Portelli, CEO Simon Zammit, general manager Alfred Sammut and human resources manager Therese Cachia Amato.

GWU Professional Finance and Services Section secretary Charles Galea, shop steward Melissa Farrugia assistant shop steward Melissa Mamo signed the agreement on the union's behalf.

Mr Galea said that the agreement built on the good working conditions already enjoyed by MSE employees and included an improved financial package, bringing employees in with those at other financial institutions.



MSE chairman Mr Portelli thanked the GWU and all those involved in negotiations for their professionalism and said he looked forward to continuing the exchange's excellent relationship with the union.