Monday, December 5, 2016, 07:13

Malta newspapers in review

The following are the top stories int he Maltese newspapers today.

Times of Malta reports that the storm that struck the Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools has ruffled many feathers, including those of its chairman who has issued orders for any equipment, documentation or any information to be collected from anyone who has left the foundation.

The Malta independent says Education Minister Evarist Bartolo has accused former Foundation for Tomorrow's Schools CEO Philip Rizzo of being a 'prima donna'.

In-Nazzjon leads with a call by Simon Busuttil for Mr Bartolo to resign over the Philip Rizzo case.

l-orizzont says 1,090 foreigners are interested in following medical courses in Gozo, according to comments by the prime minister yesterday.

 

