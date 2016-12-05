German airline Condor to fly new Malta-Frankfurt service

Leisure airline Condor has moved quickly to replace Air Malta on flights between Malta and Frankfurt.

From April 26, the German airline will be flying the Frankfurt-Malta flight on Wednesdays and Sundays.

It will also be operating between Malta and Dusseldorf on Sundays.

The airline already operates twice weekly between Malta and Hamburg.

It will use Airbus A320 (180-seat) aircraft and the much larger B757 (275 seats).

Lufthansa also flies Malta-Frankfurt and is to operate two daily flights. It code-shares with Air Malta.

Wednesdays:

DE1384 Frankfurt - Malta 0445-0715

DE1385 Malta - Frankfurt 0820-1100

DE1386 Hamburg - Malta 1500-1810

DE1387 Malta - Hamburg 1910-2220

Sundays:

DE1384 Frankfurt - Malta 1445-1715

DE1385 Malta - Frankfurt 1820-2100

DE3528 Frankfurt - Malta 0655-0920

DE3529 Malta - Frankfurt 1820-2100

DE3502 Dusseldorf - Malta 1420-1710

DE3503 Malta - Dusseldorf 1020-1315

DE1386 Hamburg - Malta 1505-1815

DE1387 Malta - Hamburg 1915-2225