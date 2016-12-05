Advert
Monday, December 5, 2016, 08:04

German airline Condor to fly new Malta-Frankfurt service

Leisure airline Condor has moved quickly to replace Air Malta on flights between Malta and Frankfurt.

From April 26, the German airline will be flying the Frankfurt-Malta flight on Wednesdays and Sundays.

It will also be operating between Malta and Dusseldorf on Sundays.

The airline already operates twice weekly between Malta and Hamburg.

It will use Airbus A320 (180-seat) aircraft and the much larger B757 (275 seats).

Lufthansa also flies Malta-Frankfurt and is to operate two daily flights. It code-shares with Air Malta.

Wednesdays:
DE1384        Frankfurt - Malta        0445-0715
DE1385        Malta - Frankfurt        0820-1100
 
DE1386        Hamburg - Malta        1500-1810
DE1387        Malta - Hamburg        1910-2220
 
Sundays:
DE1384        Frankfurt - Malta        1445-1715
DE1385        Malta - Frankfurt        1820-2100
 
DE3528        Frankfurt - Malta        0655-0920
DE3529        Malta - Frankfurt        1820-2100
 
DE3502        Dusseldorf - Malta     1420-1710
DE3503        Malta - Dusseldorf     1020-1315
 
DE1386        Hamburg - Malta       1505-1815
DE1387        Malta - Hamburg       1915-2225

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Check your Hotmail, Rizzo tells Bartolo

  2. €1,500 fine if you step on Azure Window...

  3. Muscat lays flowers on Raymond Caruana's...

  4. White-collar thief who lived 'the good...

  5. Tigers and lions stuck in Montekristo limbo

  6. Paceville smoker punched rookie...

  7. Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando to keep...

  8. Car catches fire in Kirkop tunnel

  9. Ħamrun sex abuse claims: police wait for...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 05-12-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed