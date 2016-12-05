German airline Condor to fly new Malta-Frankfurt service
Leisure airline Condor has moved quickly to replace Air Malta on flights between Malta and Frankfurt.
From April 26, the German airline will be flying the Frankfurt-Malta flight on Wednesdays and Sundays.
It will also be operating between Malta and Dusseldorf on Sundays.
The airline already operates twice weekly between Malta and Hamburg.
It will use Airbus A320 (180-seat) aircraft and the much larger B757 (275 seats).
Lufthansa also flies Malta-Frankfurt and is to operate two daily flights. It code-shares with Air Malta.
