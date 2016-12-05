Fearne agrees to have hospitals contracts examined by the Auditor-General - PN says this should not preclude PAC debate

Health Minister Chris Fearne has asked the Public Accounts Committee to invite the Auditor General to scrutinise the 'full' public-private partnership contracts awarded for the running of the Gozo Hospital, St Luke's and Karin Grech hospitals.

The request was formally made by the minister to the Clerk of the House of Representatives after the prime minister yesterday said the government has nothing to hide.

Mr Fearne said he was asking the Auditor-General to investigate whether the contracts represented good value for money, whether the building and introduction of new facilities would see an improvement in the health service, whether the deals would yield an economic benefit for the country, whether the working conditions and rights of the employees would be respected and whether the government would continue to have an effective regulatory role.

Last week the MAM doctors' union and the UĦM expressed their disappointment after government MPs on the Public Accounts Committee rejected their request for an investigation by the committee of the contracts awarded to the Vitals Group, saying the issue should be investigated by the Parliamentary Health Committee.

The issue was referred to the Speaker for a ruling.

The Speaker had said that Government and Opposition members on the Public Accounts Committee should use their good sense to get to an agreement.

PN REACTION

In a statement today, the Nationalist Party said Joseph Muscat had agreed to an investigation by the Auditor General after months of resisting all investigations. He was doing so now because he knew that the investigation could not be completed before the election, because of the auditor's heavy workload.

The PN said that while it was not against an investigation by the auditor, this should not preclude a debate within the PAC.

The contracts were published on October 19 but the PN had immediately protested that 60 contract sheets - more than 20 per cent, were not being published. The minister had admitted that commercially sensitive parts had been kept out.

Vitals said last week that it has been forthcoming with information and was willing to speak with all stakeholders and it was therefore 'somewhat surprised' by a request by the MAM and the UĦM for the Public Accounts Committee to investigate the privatisation contract.