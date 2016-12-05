Advert
Monday, December 5, 2016, 19:13

Comic fans marvel as two-day convention draws visitors from across Europe

Fans were encouraged to create their own costumes of their favourite heroes and wear them to the event. Photos: Mark Zammit Cordina

Fans were encouraged to create their own costumes of their favourite heroes and wear them to the event. Photos: Mark Zammit Cordina

Gamers could play for fun or compete in tournaments.

The yearly celebration of anything to do with comics was another success over the weekend, with the highlight being the man who has had a chance to put his stamp on the Hulk, Spiderman, and Captain America.

Kyle Hotz was one of the participants at the eighth edition of the Malta Comic Con, organised by Wicked Comics.

The renowned artist is the same man who at the beginning of the century co-created The Hood for Marvel comics, and illustrated the character’s first mini-series. The Hood broke out in 2009, when he became one of Marvel’s most popular villains.

Participants sold their books and original pieces of artworks, with the majority also doing sketches for free.

As the Comic Con continues to grow, the venture that was started by a group of five friends seven years ago this year moved to the Malta Fairs and Convention centre in Ta’Qali.

Co-founder of Wicked Comics Chris Le Galle said the convention has grown so much that finding the right venue to host it had become a “challenge worthy of an Avengers and Justice League crossover”.

The two-day event celebrates comic creators, books, films, TV series, table top games, video games, role playing games and cosplaying, and is both entertaining and educational.

Participants from Malta, the UK, Ireland, Scotland, Italy, France, Spain and the US sold their books and original pieces of artworks, with many also doing sketches for free.

There were also artwork exhibitions, workshops, quizzes, discussions and focus groups, while gamers could play for fun or compete in tournaments.

American comic book writer and artist Kyle Hotz, whose work has appeared in a series published by Marvel Comics and DC Comics among others, was at this year's convention.
They could also participate in the Cosplay competition.
The Comic Con celebrates comic creators, comic books, figures, films and TV series among others.
