Caught with drugs hidden in a cigarette packet in Paceville

A plasterer caught with cannabis and cocaine stuffed inside an empty cigarette packet in the early hours of yesterday morning was remanded in custody today after pleading not guilty to the charges.

Emad Abdelhamid Younis, 25, was caught with the drugs in St George's street, St Julian's. Police found 5 or 6 pieces of cannabis resin, 2 packets of grass and one packet of cocaine when they carried out a personal check on the accused at around 1.15am.

The man, who is a relapser, was arrested and arraigned on charges of illegal possession of drugs which were not for his own personal use and which he was carrying in an area popular with young people. He was also charged with having disobeyed police orders.

The defence requested bail for the accused but the prosecution raised various objections, saying Mr Younis was not trustworthy and could escape Malta. Inspector Gabriel Micallef also argued that the address supplied by the accused in court differed from that indicated on the records of the Refugee Commissioner.

Lawyer Jason Grima, appearing for the accused, said the prosecution's fears were unjustified. Dr Grima said that Mr Younis had been in regular employment since serving a previous prison sentence and risked losing his job if he was denied bail.

The accused had a drug problem and any drug found in his possession was clearly for his own personal use, the defence stated.

The court, presided by magistrate Consuelo Scerri Herrera, asked the prosecution to summon Mr Younis' housemates to testify, so as to better verify where he lived. Magistrate Scerri Herrera said it was strange that Mr Younis, who was handed a 15-month prison sentence in March of this year, had already been granted freedom.