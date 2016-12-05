Business tycoon donates €100,000 to help Cottonera youth

Children from the St Margaret College were invited for the event at Dar Sagra Familja in Cospicua. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

The foundation set up by a businessman 10 years ago to help curb poverty and illiteracy in the Cottonera area was this week boosted with a donation of €100,000.

Disappointed with data showing that only 160 out of 14,000 university students were from the Cottonera, Maurice Mizzi set up the Spiro Mizzi Foundation in 2007 to help children benefit from the same academic opportunities as their peers in other parts of the island.

“Not all of us can do great things, but we can do small things with great love. This applies to our foundation, where in our small way we try our best to help look after nearly 300 young boys and girls from the Cottonera area,” Chev. Mizzi said, quoting Mother Teresa as he launched his second music album, which is being sold in aid of the foundation.

During the event, held at Dar Sagra Familja in Cospicua, Chev. Mizzi also donated €100,000 towards the foundation.

The funds were mainly raised through a capital sum Chev. Mizzi invested in stocks and shares, with the specific intent that dividends and interest go to the foundation.

Not all of us can do great things, but we can do small things with great love

They are then invested in refurbishment projects in classrooms, the employment of after-school teachers and the purchasing of computers, books, smartboards and other educational items for different community organisations in the Three Cities.

Among others, its funds have covered infrastructural work at the Senglea school. Chev. Mizzi noted that he could gain popularity by saying nice things but, instead, he preferred to complain, in the hope that things gets done.

He said he wanted to draw attention to the fact that the foundation’s work on windows at the Senglea school should have been done by the government.

Meanwhile, a recent project funded by the NGO is the €8,500 refurbishment of two recreational rooms at the St Lawrence parish catechism centre in Vittoriosa.

The latest technological equipment was installed in both rooms to encourage the engagement and interaction of students.

Donations to the Spiro Mizzi Foundation can be made to the NGO’s HSBC account 43015130001. The sort code is 44439, while the Iban number is MT92MEB444 39000000043015130001.

Benefactors will receive Chev. Mizzi’s new CD with every €10 donation. The foundation can be supported through buying the CD, or the book The Pleasures of Gardening in the Maltese Islands, found at Agenda bookshops. More information is available on the Facebook page: The Spiro Mizzi Foundation.