Boy, 7, seriously injured in car crash

A seven-year-old boy was seriously injured this morning when the car he was travelling in crashed into a parked vehicle in Pembroke.

The police said the accident happened shortly before 8am in Anzac Road, Pembroke when a Mazda Demio being driven by a 32-year-old woman from Swieqi crashed into a parked BMW.

Two boys, aged seven and nine, were in the Mazda.

The nine-year-old boy and the woman were slightly injured.