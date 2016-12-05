Bogdanovich inquiry "a political fudge", says Partit Demokratiku

Daniel

An inquiry's conclusion that there was no political interference in a decision to release footballer Daniel Bogdanovich from police custody was belied by the facts, the Partit Demokratiku has charged.

Calling the conclusion "a contradiction in itself", the PD noted that the inquiry had noted that parliamentary secretary Ian Borg's chief of staff had made direct enquiries with an assistant police commissioner regarding the arrest.

"This started a chain of events which ultimately led to his release," the PD said.

Mr Bogdanovich, a former Malta international who plays for Xewkija Tigers, was taken into police custody on October 29 on suspicions of domestic violence and carrying an unlicensed firearm. He was released just in time to play a key match against rivals Kercem.

A Malta Today story subsequently alleged that he had been released following pressure from a ministry official, prompting official denials and a two-week inquiry, led by former AFM brigadier Carmel Vassallo.

Calling the inquiry "an exercise in political spin and damage control" and asking why it was headed by a former army officer rather than a magistrate or former high-ranking police officer, the PD said that its conclusion was "a political fudge to protect the careers of those close to the hierarchy of the Labour Party."