Uhal Berven, Quiet Du Chene and Uvario win major races

Quiet Du Chene winning the Premier Class semi-final. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

As expected, the three semi-finals from the Prix de Ile de France championship, open for French trotters in Premier Class, headlined yesterday’s meeting at Marsa.

These races were held over a long distance of 2,640m. In the first semi-final, Uhal Berven was unchallenged for the entire distance.

Driven by Rodney Gatt, this eight-year-old went on to claim its second win in a row ahead of newcomer Tino La Ravelle (Charles Camilleri) with Quartz De Vindecy (Carmelo Farrugia) and Ricky Rock (Clint Vassallo) following in third and fourth places.

A few weeks back, Uhal Berven had triumphed in the President’s Cup final, also open for the Premier category.

In the next semi-final, early leader Sage De Gueriniere (Andrew Farrugia) ran out of steam midway through the final straight.

Eventually, Farrugia’s trotter was overtaken by Quiet Du Chene (Mario Fenech) which sealed its second win of the year.

Rich of Carless (Charles Camilleri) and Ramses De Vaudon (Redent Magro) raced home behind Sage De Gueriniere.

A keen tussle between four trotters developed in the final metres of the remaining Premier Class semi-final. At the post, it was Uvario (Charles Debono) which stormed ahead for its first win of the season.

Va Petit Mousse was second ahead of newcomer Tennis d’Anjou and Ruy Blas d’Ariane.

The card also included semi-finals from the Prix de Normandie, for Gold Class.

The first was won by favourite Sephiro Flam (Clint Vassallo) which dashed strongly from the outside 400m from the post.

Spirit Des Logos (Carmelo Agius) then comfortably took its second consecutive win in the other Gold Class semi-final.

Yesterday’s winners

Race 1: Copper – Bob Wielinga (Jason Zahra) – 1.20.9”

Race 2: Bronze – Nouveaux De Vie (Kerstin Galea) – 1.20.4”

Race 3: Silver – Simons Rose (Noel Baldacchino) – 1.16.8”

Race 4: Silver – Turbot De Renier (Ivan Bilocca) – 1.16.8”

Race 5: Premier – Uhal Berven (Rodney Gatt) – 1.16.4”

Race 6: Gold – Sephiro Flam (Clint Vassallo) – 1.17.2”

Race 7: Gold – Quiet Du Chene (Mario Fenech) – 1.16.7”

Race 8: Silver – Takinou d’Axel (Chris Cassar) – 1.17.5”

Race 9: Premier – Uvario (Charles Debono) – 1.15.8”

Race 10: Gold – Spirit Des Logos (Carmelo Agius) – 1.16”