Marsa jolt Senglea promotion hopes

Senglea applying pressure on the Marsa goal yesterday. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Senglea Athletic 1

Marsa 2

Senglea’s promotion aspirations were jolted yesterday as they were unexpectedly beaten 2-1 by Marsa at the Centenary Stadium.

Marsa, who started the day hovering just above the drop zone in the standings, struck the winner in the last minute after producing their best match of the season.

They moved to a safer place in the standings but Senglea remain six points behind leaders Naxxar in fourth place.

Both teams approached this match in fine spirits following their passage to the fourth round of the FA Trophy with Senglea ousting the more-quoted Hibernians and Marsa eliminating Gozitan side Xewkija Tigers.

The match started on a high with two goals in the first seven minutes, even though the two goalkeepers were partly at fault on both occasions.

Juninho Cabral put Senglea ahead after hitting home from outside the box, his effort squirming past Marsa goalkeeper Ryan Caruana and into the back of the net.

Two minutes later Jeffrey Farrugia failed to hold a cross inside the Senglea box and Chris Cutajar was on hand to make it one-all.

Caruana made amends for his previous mistake with a superb save on a Peter Sammut scorcher before a Cesco Guzman header from a free-kick rolled just wide of the Marsa upright.

Pablo Doffo’s Senglea were now dictating matters. Guzman had another chance to score but hit badly from in front of goal.

Marsa, with Gilbert Martin very much in evidence, started the second half more brightly with substitute Lucky Omeruo’s effort stopped by Farrugia. At the other end of the pitch, Jamie Pace ran into space but Caruana blocked the way for the Senglea veteran. Pace headed wide from the loose ball.

Marsa’s Omeruo missed a sitter when unmarked in the Senglea box.

But the Red/Blues struck the winner with a minute to go.

Sakurai started the move and did well to release Steve Meilak who beat the keeper with a crisp shot.

Senglea’s Pace was sent off in stoppage time after receiving a second yellow card.

Senglea: J. Farrugia, K. Farrugia, R. Tanti (K. Abela), C. Cassar, J. Pace, K. Tanti, J. Cabral, A. Obaje Smith, P. Sammut (R. Dalli), M. Del Negro (M. De Sousa Dias), C. Guzman.

Marsa: R. Caruana, L. Scorfna, Y. Camilleri, T. Andrade Alvarez (L. Omeruo), G. Sultana (A. Sicali), J. Farrugia, E. Vella, G. Martin, K. Sakurai, C. Cutajar, L.A. De Melo.

Referee: Etienne A. Mangion.

Best player: Gilbert Martin (Marsa).

Għargħur 2

Żebbuġ Rangers 2

This relegation scrap between bottom side Żebbuġ and 12th-placed Għargħur ended in a 2-2 draw with Rangers playing the last 30 minutes with a man less.

Għargħur had a dream start, taking the lead inside the first minute when Luke Busuttil scored with a grounder.

However, Rangers hit back and drew level on eight minutes thanks to Kurt Zammit whose shot took a deflection on its way into the net.

Għargħur saw more of the ball in the first half. Nicolau had a great chance but his point-blank shot was blocked by Azzopardi who made a great save soon after to keep out Da Silva’s header.

Just before the break, Żebbuġ forged ahead when Aaron Agius, put through by Dario Tabone, rounded the keeper before placing his shot home.

Two minutes from the restart, Rangers had a good chance to extend their lead to 3-1 but a Tredovac shot was neutralised by Micallef.

Żebbuġ’s chances of winning the game were dealt a blow right on the hour mark when Shawn Borg was red-carded for a late tackle on Lee Galea.

However, four minutes later Tredovac almost scored a third for Rangers but Micallef was again outstanding to block.

Għargħur were unlucky when a Martins da Silva shot hit the base of the upright as they applied pressure on the Rangers’ defence.

And, on 78 minutes, Għargħur deservedly drew level when William Barbosa’s drive from the edge of the area beat the Rangers keeper hands down.

Għargħur: R. Micallef, L. Galea, K. Fedele, J. Azzopardi, L. Vella, L. Busuttil, E. Nicolau, J. Martins da Silva, J. Briffa, D. Sciberras (I. Chircop), W. Barbosa.

Żebbuġ: J. Azzopardi, K. Zammit (M. Camilleri), A. Agius (O. Rababah), M. Rodrigues Britto (J.P. Formosa), S. Borg, D. Borg, R. Mandic, T. Tredovac, R. Bajada, A. Micallef, D. Tabone.

Referee: Darko Stankovic.

Best player: William Barbosa (Għargħur).