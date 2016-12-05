Free entry to museums and historical sites this coming Thursday

Curious explorers can venture into Għar Dalam free of charge this coming Thursday.

Heritage Malta is opening practically all its museums and sites for free this coming Thursday December 8, a public holiday.

The sites which will be open are St Paul’s Catacombs, the Domus Romana (Rabat), the National Museum of Natural History (Mdina), the National Museum of Archaeology, The Palace Armoury, Fort St Elmo and the National War Museum (Valletta), the Malta Maritime Museum, the Inquisitor’s Palace, Fort St Angelo (Vittoriosa), Għar Dalam Cave (Birżebbuġa), Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra Temples (Qrendi), Tarxien Temples in Malta and the Museum of Archaeology, the Gran Castello Historic House, the Gozo Nature Museum, the Old Prison (Citadel, Victoria), Ta’ Kola Windmill and Ġgantija Temples (Xagħra) in Gozo.

Only a handful of sites - Ta’ Ħaġrat and Skorba Temples, Ta’ Bistra Catacombs, the Palace Staterooms, the Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum and the National Museum of Fine Arts which is being transformed into a new community museum called MUŻA - will not be opened up for the public to visit.

Another highlight of this open day is the exhibition Valletta 1566 – Melita Renascens at the Vendome Bastions at the lower part of Fort St Elmo. This exhibition commemorates the 450th anniversary since the laying of the first stone of the city of Valletta.

Two tours will also be held at Ta’ Kola Windmill on the day. These start at 10.30am and 3pm.

Merchandise and membership will be available from most sites and museums and the public can benefit from special offers on Heritage Malta’s publications.

For more information regarding the 8th of December Open Day and other events organised by Heritage Malta visit their website www.heritagemalta.org or follow the agency on Facebook.