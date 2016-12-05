Bid to bring Harry Potter to Broadway by mid-2018

Producers are hoping Broadway will soon be under the spell of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child.

Talks are under way to bring the show, London’s theatre event of the year, to The Lyric Theatre by spring 2018.

The Ambassador Theatre Group owns the space and plans an extensive renovation to make a smaller play­house, from 1,900 to 1,500 seats.

It plans to kick out the Cirque du Soleil show Paramour in April to start work.

The Harry Potter play was written by Jack Thorne from a story by Thorne, JK Rowling and John Tiffany.

It picks up 19 years after the end of Rowling’s final novel, Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows.