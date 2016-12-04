Voting begins in decisive Italian referendum
Polls suggest PM Renzi will be defeated
Italians started voting this morning in a referendum on constitutional reform, with Prime Minister Matteo Renzi promising to resign if he loses the ballot.
Polls opened at 7 am (0600 GMT) and are set to close at 11 pm (2200 GMT). Some 51 million Italians are eligible to vote and full results are expected in the early hours of Monday.
The reform reduces the role of the upper house Senate and claws back powers from regional authorities -- measures that the government says will bring political stability to Italy. However, almost all opinion polls over the past two months have suggested that Renzi will be defeated.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.