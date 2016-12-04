Wonder ship to sail into Grand Harbour next year

Simonne Pace, a guest on the MSC Preziosa on its last trip of the season, learns about the Meraviglia, the newest ship in the company’s fleet. As the name implies, this floating ‘wonder’ will be docking at the Grand Harbour every week next summer to host passengers on board.

As much as the destination you travel to is important, a big part of the cruising experience is being on the ship. The ship almost becomes a second home and, at the end of a long, tiring day on land trying to discover the place as much as you can, you long to get back on board.

A flow of adrenalin rushes through you as you excitedly embark once again and go back to your cabin to get prepared for the evening ahead.

Planning your time on board a cruise ship is the beauty of this type of holiday. Depending on your mood and what you’re feeling up to – from live music and romantic dinners to dancing under the stars and spectacular shows – the choice is endless.

Having just been a guest on the MSC Preziosa on its last trip of the season revived sailing memories of a previous trip on the MSC Fantasia five years ago. These ships are a marvel just to look at.

The Preziosa left Grand Harbour for Valencia and Marseille, after which it docked at its home port Genoa, where we disembarked. We were told by the crew that it would take the ship 22 days to make it to its next destination – Brazil.

MSC’s new five-star Meraviglia, which can carry up to 4,500 passengers, will be sailing the western Mediterranean between June 14 and November 15, 2017.

“The new ship is expected to bring about 150,000 passengers to Malta, with the possibility of 4,500 Maltese and Gozitan passengers being able to join. Cruise prices start from €512,” travel consultant Joseph Borg told The Sunday Times of Malta.

“Around 700,000 passenger movements were recorded this year at the Valletta Cruise Port. This figure is expected to rise to 740,000 in 2017,” he added.

In a first for the cruise industry, the ship will have Genoa as its home port and the option to embark and disembark in various ports of call on its itinerary, giving guests the flexibility to choose where to start and finish their holiday. MSC Meraviglia will call at Valletta, Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Naples and Messina.

With 190 days until its christening, work on the 330-metre Meraviglia marks the start of MSC Cruises’ €5.1 billion seven-ship investment plan that will double the cruise line’s capacity by 2022.

“MSC Meraviglia will be one of the most eco-compatible ships, safer and more technologically advanced than any other ship in the cruise industry,” MSC Cruises CEO Gianni Onorato said.

Gracing Valletta’s Grand Harbour every week next summer, the Meraviglia will be the first MSC cruise liner to fly the Maltese flag – together with the company’s next five ships.

With the first trip scheduled for June 4, MSC Meraviglia will feature the ultimate in entertainment. A ‘smart’ cruise ship packed with extraordinary features, it will offer the perfect experience at sea: outstanding dining options and out-of-this-world entertainment with new panoramic areas, an ocean-view Aft lounge, a two-deck ‘inside promenade’ with a huge LED dome and an amusement area connected to an outdoor water park.

The highlight of entertainment on board the MSC Meraviglia will be two shows six nights a week by the Cirque du Soleil in the purposely-built Carousel Lounge

Another big attraction is the Aqua Park, which will include four action-packed water slides, a splash pool and the Himalayan Bridge, which will thrill adventure seekers, who can attach themselves to a rope and cross the ship, 60 metres above the water.

The ship offers a choice of accommodation to meet every need. MSC Meraviglia features an enhanced Yacht Club spanning three decks at the very top, with 78 suites, 15 inside cabins and two apartments. This unique ‘ship within a ship’ concept is designed for guests seeking exclusivity and privacy.

In addition to fine dining on board, such as the award-winning Kaito Sushi Bar, the new Kaito Teppanyaki Restaurant and an American-style steakhouse, the ship offers a 20-hour buffet serving Mediterranean, international and ethnic food round the clock.

Another impressive feature of the ship is a promenade with an 80-metre LED sky creating stunning visuals and effects.

The ship offers a choice of three pools – the main pool on deck 15 inspired by Miami’s South Beach, a 10-metre indoor pool and the Aft pool on deck 16, which offers spectacular views from the front of the ship and transforms into a space where guests can dance away at night.

MSC Meraviglia will be based in Hamburg for the 2018 season, becoming the biggest cruise ship ever home ported there. It will be operating together with the MSC Magnifica.

MSC has gradually stepped up its presence in the north German city and will deploy MSC Preziosa in 2017 before the new MSC Meraviglia takes over itineraries from Hamburg a year later.

Sales for summer 2017 on board MSC Meraviglia are now open. To find out more, call local representative Hamilton Travel on 2124 1292 or e-mail [email protected].