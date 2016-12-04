Good tastes, nature and relaxation over the New Year in Sicily

Ortigia is full of baroque palaces and the cathedral is a must-see.

A three-night programme to spend the New Year in Sicily (December 30 to January 2) has been set up by Touring Mediterraneo in cooperation with some of the best restaurants and trattorias, with accommodation at I Monasteri Golf Resort, a prestigious resort full of history and beautiful landscapes.

This former residence is a superior four-star hotel with a wellness centre – a peaceful oasis where one can taste herbal teas while lying comfortably in a tub. For those who like to play golf, an 18 holes par 71 green set in the middle of lush countryside rich in citrus, palms, carob and olive trees will provide the right atmosphere.

The resort, located just outside Syracuse in open countryside, has spacious rooms with every kind of service, refined menus inspired by recipes of Sicilian culinary art and high-quality Mediterranean products. The wine selection is very selective, offering Sicilian brans, particularly those from nearby Avola.

A New Year’s Eve gala dinner will include a four-course menu and musical entertainment for the evening. This will be followed by a brunch on the first day of the New Year. Lunches are also catered for.

The group will fly to Catania on December 30, stop in Syracuse at the Sanctuary of the Weeping Madonna, before arriving at the resort. Lunch will be served at a nearby four-star agritourism.

In the evening, a visit to Ortigia is planned. One will have time to wander around and see some of the most beautiful baroque palaces, the cathedral, the fountain of Aretusa and the promenade overlooking Syracuse’s beautiful harbour. Dinner will be served in a typical osteria.

I Monasteri Golf Resort

A visit to the modern part of Syracuse is also included, with shopping in an outlet village. Those who would rather go sightseeing can do so by visiting the archaeological areas, such as the Greek Theatre, Neapolis Park and Dionysius’ Ear.

The group will head to Ragusa on New Year’s Day and visit the old part of the town, Ibla, a unique area famous for its cobbled streets leading to the main square with the cathedral and stunning palaces. A short drive to the tip of Sicily, the nearest point to Malta, Capo Passero and Porto Palo, will be followed by dinner.

A visit to Noto, a masterpiece of Sicilian baroque, will take place on the last day.

For more information, call Touring Mediterraneo on 2133 0618, 21337022 or 9926 6022 or e-mail [email protected].