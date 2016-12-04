Nestlé Malta inaugurates its new consumer service centre

From left: Leo Wencel, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, Archbishop Charles Scicluna and Naum Janakiev.

Nestlé Malta inaugurated a new Consumer Service Centre in Lija, adjacent to its head office building. The premises, primarily intended to be the contact point between the brand and its consumers and customers. The group is commemorating its 150th anniversary this year.

The centre was officially opened by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Nestlé market head for Italy and Malta, Leo Wencel, in the presence of Archbishop Charles Scicluna and Nestlé Malta managing director Naum Janakiev.

The centre will strengthen our efforts to promote nutrition awareness

Mr Janakiev said: “The Nestlé Consumer Centre will help showcase all brands and concepts in one coherent space, thereby giving a more widespread reach-out and a unique user experience to visitors. The centre would be a point of welcome for customers who are interested in getting first-hand information and an experience with our brands.”

Leo Wencel (right) accompanying the guests.

He added that the centre would also offer a more efficient environment where loyal customers participating in Nescafe’s Collect Scheme could redeem collected points, while also getting an opportunity to find out about Nestlé’s background, history, corporate and social responsibility and nutrition.

“The centre will strengthen our efforts in promoting awareness of how nutrition at different stages of human life could contribute in enhancing the quality of our consumers’ lives,” Mr Janakiev said.

The centre will also provide the possibility to view and experience both out-of-home and retail brand concepts in an interactive manner.