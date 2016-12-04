Advert
Sunday, December 4, 2016, 00:01

Jeans for Genes fundraising for CF

Seen here are George Grech, Janson and Danica Bezzina, Pamela and Reuben Portanier, Vanessa Grech Lupi, Nickolai and Claudia Muscat Farrugia. Photos: Francis Micallef

Cystic Fibrosis Fundraising this year celebrated its 10th event by holding a Jeans for Genes Party at Villa Arrigo, attended by 1,000 guests who were entertained by two bands and two local DJs.

Ger and Justine Cushieri, Kurt &lsquo;Ziggy&rsquo;, Clint Saliba and Denise Cushieri.Ger and Justine Cushieri, Kurt ‘Ziggy’, Clint Saliba and Denise Cushieri.
Mariella Dimech, Anna Grech, Alexia Hathout and Lara Casaloni.Mariella Dimech, Anna Grech, Alexia Hathout and Lara Casaloni.
CF organiser Josette Falzon and her daughter Francesca.CF organiser Josette Falzon and her daughter Francesca.
Patricia Tabone, Petra Griffith, Michelle Borg Cuomo and Dulcima Aquilina.Patricia Tabone, Petra Griffith, Michelle Borg Cuomo and Dulcima Aquilina.
