Fundraising lunch in support of diabetes
On the occasion of World Diabetes Day 2016, the Maltese Diabetes Association organised a fundraising lunch at the Casablanca Suite, db San Antonio Hotel & SpA, St Paul’s Bay. The well-attended event brought together people from all walks of life united in support of diabetes.
At the end of the buffet lunch a raffle was drawn, courtesy of the several companies that supported the cause, with attractive hampers and gifts.
