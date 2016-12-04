Fundraising lunch in support of diabetes

Rita and Philip Taylor East.

On the occasion of World Diabetes Day 2016, the Maltese Diabetes Association organised a fundraising lunch at the Casablanca Suite, db San Antonio Hotel & SpA, St Paul’s Bay. The well-attended event brought together people from all walks of life united in support of diabetes.

At the end of the buffet lunch a raffle was drawn, courtesy of the several companies that supported the cause, with attractive hampers and gifts.