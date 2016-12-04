What's on today's newspapers

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that former FTS chief Philip Rizzo has challenged Education Minister Evarist Bartolo to sue him over claims that Mr Bartolo did nothing about alleged corruption by one of his canvassers.



In a secondary story, the paper reports that police are waiting for court-appointed experts to announce their conclusions before taking any further action about allegations of sexual abuse at a secondary school in Hamrun.

Malta Today also reports on the Bartolo-Rizzo stoush, with the paper saying a tenderer had warned about allegations of impropriety by one of his canvassers in February 2015.

The Malta Independent on Sunday reports that the owners of St George’s Park will be taking legal action if the Paceville master plan remains unaltered.

Illum reports on alleged mismanaged within the Armed Forces, saying an Auditor General report found evidence of unapproved direct orders, a lack of transparency and rolling contracts.

It-Torca writes that the Nationalist Party has remained silent over fuel prices and says critics of a work scheme to be run by the General Workers’ Union are seeking to undermine the union.