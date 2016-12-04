Ħamrun sex abuse claims: police wait for experts' reports

The alleged abuse concerns students and a teacher at the Ħamrun Lyceum.

The police have adopted a wait-and-see approach to the sex abuse allegations at the Ħamrun Lyceum, opting to await the conclusions drawn by the court-appointed experts before proceeding with their investigation.

This unusual move shows how cautious the police are being. Sources said it indicated they do not yet feel they have solid enough evidence to steam ahead with a criminal case. Last month, a 14-year-old girl claimed she had been sexually abused by fellow students in the presence of her teacher.

It indicates they do not have solid enough evidence

The 32-year-old teacher, from Naxxar, who was arrested in connection with the case, maintained his innocence during lengthy interrogations and was released on police bail. This is a special release granted by investigating officers when they feel they do not have enough evidence to take the case to court before the 48-hour time window elapses. Sources close to the investigation said the police are treating the case with utmost sensitivity.

In the wake of the allegations, three students and the teacher were suspended pending the outcome of the police investigation and a magisterial inquiry.

The police probe was widened after new claims emerged involving another three girls. All the cases allegedly happened after the start of this scholastic year.

