Car catches fire in Kirkop tunnel
One lane of traffic temporarily closed
A car caught fire in the Kirkop tunnels this afternoon, bringing traffic to a standstill as firefighters rushed to the scene.
Civil Protection Department members quickly arrived on the scene and put out the flames.
Police said they were alerted to the fire at around 1.30pm. Officers have closed off one lane of traffic along the Kirkop-bound tunnel as CPD members work to clear the site.
Nobody was hurt in the incident.
