World Cat Show at Smart City today

Cat lovers will have the time of their life at the MFGC World Cat Show being held today, organised by the Malta Feline Guardians Club at Smart City Malta. The event kicked off yesterday.

A display of 95 cats of many breeds from various countries will be participating. The judges will include Elena Fedorenko from Russia, Marina Zhuravleva, also from Russia, and Tatyana Cernova from Latvia.

The MFGC will also be hosting Italian photographer Alessandro Di Pinto, who with a passion for these mesmerising feline creatures, will capture beautiful moments and pictures of this show.

Club members will be present and talk about pet education, breeds, pedigrees and registrations. All cats must have a registered pedigree with the club, along with valid documents.

For more information, search Malta Cat Shows on Facebook, visit www.maltacatshows.com or call 9949 5017. The World Cat Show will be sponsored by Pet Nutrition Ltd with Princess products, and Madagascar Id-dinja tal-Annimali – the pet education programme, aired on TVM.

Entrance to the show is free.