Sliema edge Gzira

Sliema Wanderers ended a poor run of three matches without a win after edging past Gzira United 1-0 at the Tedesco Stadium.

The match turned out to be an abrasive affair with Gzira threatening after 26 minutes when Ricardo Correa’s cross-shot flashing across the face of goal and finishing wide.

Sliema gradually came more into the picture and after Denni’s free-kick flew just over they finally got their breakthrough five minutes from the break.

Mark Scerri moved past his marker and sent a dipping cross towards Jean Paul Farrugia who headed in from close in.

The Sliema forward almost struck again a minute from the break but this time he hit just wide from a John Mintoff cross.

On the restart, Gzira tried to fight back but it was Sliema who almost added a second on 68 minutes when in a quick break Denni was put clear but fired wide.

Gżira threw more men forward and seven minutes from time Juan Corbalan tried his luck from the distance but his effort finished wide.