Hibs beat Mosta to go top

Hibernians made it six wins in a row when they had the better of Mosta 2-0 to go top of the Premier League standings.

The match was bereft of scoring chances in the first half.

Mosta came close on after 12 minutes when Martin Vlcek’s cross-shot had the better of the onrushing Andrew Hogg but Marcelo Dias was on hand to clear.

But it was Hibs who took the lead on 22 minutes. Kurt Magro was adjudged to have blocked Joseph Mbong’s cross with his hand with referee Philip Farrugia pointing to the spot. Jurgen Degabriele stepped up for the kick and drilled the ball past Manuel Bartolo.

The Paolites were on top now and on 26 minutes Johann Bezzina hit a fierce low drive that was well blocked by Bartolo.

Eight minutes from the break Vlcek served Repa whose effort was deflected just wide.

On the stroke of half-time, Hibs came close to a second when in a quick break Degabriele sped past two defenders before putting Shaddock clear but the American’s control left much to be desired and the Mosta defence cleared the danger.

Ten minutes into the second half, Francis Onwudinjo picked up possession on the edge of the area but his firm volley flashed wide.

The Blues were reduced to ten men 14 minutes from time when Onwudinjo was shown a straight red card for a rash challenge on Joseph Mbong.

Seven minutes from time, Hibs all but wrapped up the points when from a free-kick action, goalkeeper Manuel Bartolo failed to cut out Bezzina’s delivery and in came Andrei Agius who stabbed the ball into the net.