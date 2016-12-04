Floriana see off 10-man Balzan

BALZAN-1, FLORIANA-3

Floriana extended their rich vein of form as they saw off erstwhile leaders Balzan to maintain the pace with the front-runners.

Steve Pisani was instrumental for Floriana as he had a role in their goals, all from set-pieces, with Balzan leaving themselves with too much to do after Alan Da Silva Souza lost his cool and was subsequently sent off just before half-time.

With this win, Floriana leapfrog Birkirkara into fourth place on 27 points, one behind rivals Valletta.

Alfred Effiong had a good chance to put Balzan ahead in the early stages but his low strike was deflected away for a corner.

It was Floriana who took the lead close to the half-hour when Steve Pisani's cross, from a corner, was met by Ignacio Varela who scored with a firm header.

Floriana now played the better football. Amadou Samb shot against the side-netting after receiving from Steve Pisani.

Balzan's difficult moment persisted as they were reduced to 10 men after Alan Da Silva Souza was given a straight red card for pushing Ryan Camenzuli to the ground in an off-the-ball incident.

The second half was only four minutes old when Floriana doubled their lead, Samb heading home from another Steve Pisani corner.

It was all Floriana now. They made it 3-0 when Jurgen Pisani stabbed the ball home after Pisani's cross, from a free-kick, had sparked confusion in the Balzan box.

The game looked as good as over but Balzan pulled one back on 65 minutes. Dylan Grima's cross from the right sailed towards the near post and Kaljevic flicked home.

Balzan regrouped. Effiong had a great chance to further reduce the leeway but Effiong, running into the box to reach a long ball, hit wide.

With Floriana growing sluggish, Balzan upped their game.

A good run by Kaljevic had the Floriana defenders on the backfoot as the Montenegrin freed Micallef whose drive was palmed away by Haber. The loose ball dropped to Ryan Fenech, on as a substitute, but the midfielder's effort was also blocked.

In a swift breakaway, Camenzuli broke forward on the left but fired over from the distance.

Steve Pisani was named BOV player of the match.