Advert
Sunday, December 4, 2016, 19:29 by

Reuters

Everton hold United thanks to late Baines penalty

Everton's Leighton Baines celebrates scoring their first goal. Photo: Andrew Yates, Reuters

Everton's Leighton Baines celebrates scoring their first goal. Photo: Andrew Yates, Reuters

EVERTON 1 MANCHESTER UNITED 1

A late penalty by Leighton Baines preserved Everton's unbeaten home record in the Premier League this season after Manchester United had taken the lead at Goodison Park.

Former Everton midfielder Marouane Fellaini conceded the spot kick in the 89th minute, soon after coming on as a substitute.

Earlier, Zlatan Ibrahimovic put United in front just before the interval with a clever lob that went in off the bar and post after his former Ajax Amsterdam team mate, goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg, unwisely rushed out of the penalty area.

United, without the suspended Wayne Rooney, hit the frame of the goal with a drive by Ander Herrera but David de Gea had to make a series of saves as the home side improved.

Jose Mourinho's side went back into sixth place, a point ahead of Everton. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Ex-Brazil forward Ronaldinho pledges...

  2. League title may be out of Man United's...

  3. Last-gasp Sergio Ramos header sees Real...

  4. Spartans inflict more misery on 10-man...

  5. Football is stunned by Chapecoense tragedy

  6. Greens out to show mettle in duel with...

  7. Six in a row for Lions

  8. City can overtake Chelsea

  9. Bayern Munich back on top

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 04-12-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed