Everton hold United thanks to late Baines penalty

Everton's Leighton Baines celebrates scoring their first goal. Photo: Andrew Yates, Reuters

EVERTON 1 MANCHESTER UNITED 1

A late penalty by Leighton Baines preserved Everton's unbeaten home record in the Premier League this season after Manchester United had taken the lead at Goodison Park.

Former Everton midfielder Marouane Fellaini conceded the spot kick in the 89th minute, soon after coming on as a substitute.

Earlier, Zlatan Ibrahimovic put United in front just before the interval with a clever lob that went in off the bar and post after his former Ajax Amsterdam team mate, goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg, unwisely rushed out of the penalty area.

United, without the suspended Wayne Rooney, hit the frame of the goal with a drive by Ander Herrera but David de Gea had to make a series of saves as the home side improved.

Jose Mourinho's side went back into sixth place, a point ahead of Everton.