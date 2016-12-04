Local OzoGroup opens London Stock Exchange

OzoGroup’s chairman, Mario Muscat, centre, CEO Fabio Muscat, left, and director Julian Zammit Tabona, right.

OzoGroup chairman Mario Muscat was recently invited to open the London Stock Exchange in acknowledgement of the company’s signing onto the London Stock Exchange Group’s Elite, an international business development and support programme.

OzoGroup has joined a new cohort of 25 companies targeting November 2018 as their date to be floated on the London Stock Exchange.

Mr Muscat expressed his deep gratitude for the work of his management and staff who enabled OzoGroup to become a pioneer within the local business community. While acknowledging how far the company had come, he said: “We have achieved fantastic results, working together with a genuine customer-focus and strong business ethic. This spurns me to further secure the company’s success through an ambitious growth plan, which we are on track to implement, through Elite.”

Founded in 1996, OzoGroup now has a portfolio of 12 companies and a 99 per cent customer retention rate. The group employs over 2,000 dedicated and professionally trained staff, which it outsources to the cleaning, hospitality, security and health care sectors.

Elite partners with Imperial College Business School to deliver education, business support and mentoring to its members. The programme is growth-focused, assisting members to access new business opportunities and funding options, while also empowering them to strategically manage their growth. Elite supports and fosters over 450 companies, which generate around €39 billion and over 170,000 jobs.

Luca Peyrano, Elite CEO, said: “Today’s new Elite companies showcase the fantastic businesses developing across Europe. Elite will give them access to a community of leading investors, advisers, peers and business mentors, helping them to achieve their full potential. In turn, their innovation, job creation and growth can transform the economies in which they operate. Elite, together with its partners, is committed to creating a community where the business stars of the future can come together and thrive.”