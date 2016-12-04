The Comedy Knights are back

It’s Christmastime again and with the mince pies and baby Jesus statues in the windows comes another annual tradition: The Comedy Knights! Named Just4Laughs, because, you know, it’s the fourth edition. The show kicks off on December 26 for another round of hilarious, satirical, slightly-political, no-hoots-given sketches.

Of course, The Comedy Knights like to be second only to themselves, so they’ve gone and broken their own record by doubling the number of tickets sold by this point last year. So far, pre-sales tickets number 3,500, making it one of the fastest-selling show of the festive season for the second year in a row. The tickets are still on sale, with shows available every day between December 26 and January 8 (except December 31 and January 1).

“Ticket holders will get to experience the electric chemistry between some of Malta’s funniest and wackiest comedians, namely Sir Chris Dingli, Lady Pia Zammit, Sir Marc Cabourdin, Sir Thomas Camilleri, Lady Jo Caruana, Sir Colin Fitz, Sir Steve Hili and the latest edition to our menagerie: Lady Chantelle Micallef Grimaud,” says the founder of Tac Theatre and the director of Just4Laughs, Wesley Ellul.

Audiences can expect all their favourite characters – including The Sliema Girls, The First Lady, Simon and Joseph – to make a cameo, along with many new ones who will be singing, dancing, (pretend) acting and having a blast.

Between Trump, Brexit, the morning-after pill and the Paceville Masterplan, we’re set for an awesome round of laughs and mind-numbing revelations

“It’s been a crazy, train wreck of a year, both locally and internationally,” Wesley continues. “Our writers, comedians Chris Dingli and Steve Hili really have it easy this year… I mean, between Trump, Brexit, the morning-after pill and the Paceville Masterplan, we’re set for an awesome round of laughs and mind-numbing revelations.

Tickets to the show are available online.

www.comedyknights.com

www.ticketline.com.mt