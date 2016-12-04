New arts courses open

Photo : Chris Sant Fournier

Applications are now open for the Malta Society of Arts’ (MSA) new schedule of winter courses in the Visual, Applied and Performing Arts. People of all ages are encouraged to apply. Students who are already enrolled in the courses that started in October can renew their subscription, while new students can submit their applications at the MSA’s Palazzo de La Salle, Republic Street, Valletta.

Topics cover something for everyone. Courses in the Visual Arts department include the ever-popular Human Figure Nude painting as well as Art for Leisure for Adults, Wood Sculpting, Art for Mature Students and Art for Juniors.

In the Applied Arts section the courses offered are very wide-ranging and include Cake Decorating, Crochet, Curtain Making, Dress Making, Clay Modelling and Embroidery. The Performing Arts courses focus mostly on music and offer lessons in pianoforte, violin, guitar and voice.

The second semester of the winter courses starts at the beginning of February and carry on until May. The schedule covers both mornings and evenings depending on the specific needs of each course. Classes are held at Palazzo de La Salle, which serves as a beautiful backdrop to the nature of the courses.

All teachers have many years of experience under their belts, both as artists and artisans in their own right, as well as in the teaching sphere. Their dedication and commitment transpire through their preparation for these courses – as testified by the many returning students.

For more information and details about these courses, visit artsmalta.org/courses or call the Malta Society of Arts on 2124 4339 or 2124 4400.