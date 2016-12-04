Dean Demanuele working on new EP

Fans of Dean Demanuele’s work and lovers of electronic music can now support the genre’s next big thing by donating to the artist’s recently-launched Zaar campaign.

Summer Blue, Dean’s new EP, will go into production early next year and €3,000 are needed to get the record mixed and mastered to create its music video and artwork and, finally, make the rewards as soon as the campaign is complete.

Dean has travelled around Europe with his music and has played at top venues in Germany, England, Switzerland, France and Spain, including Ibiza. Now based in Malta, he is encouraging music lovers to be part of this project and to help create a new vision for the local music industry.

The electronic scene in Malta is a growing one and we need to keep feeding it more than ever

“The electronic scene in Malta is a growing one and we need to keep feeding it more than ever,” he says. “I’d like to create a new niche and encourage support for this particular genre. I hope to show a new vision to the international industry.”

Dean is certainly no newbie to electronic music. While based in the UK and Berlin he worked with top artists including Pig&Dan and Lee Van Dowski, while fans of his own work include Laurent Garnier, Luciano, Oliver Huntemann, Loco Dice, Richie Hawtin and John Digweed.

Dean explains that Summer Blues will have a melancholic sound inspired by his time in Berlin. At the time he was working with one of Germany’s largest electronic music agency, Jackmode. The result is an EP with five tracks that will keep you on your toes for around 35 minutes.

And to encourage supporters to click on Zaar’s ‘donate’ button, Dean has lined up a number of cool rewards. “The EP will be released both in CD and digital format, with special signed copies ready and waiting for you as soon as we manage to make this campaign a successful one. For those who help fund us, will receive their copy ahead of time – even earlier than the world’s top DJs. We’re also giving out personalised and thank you video calls over Skype, label-branded stickers, badges and t-shirts,” he says.

“We’re very grateful for the support and keen to interact with those with a love for electronic music,” Dean adds.

Dean’s campaign is now live on http://Zaar.com.mt .